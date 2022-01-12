Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Upgraded to Outperform by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Thomson Reuters from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas raised Thomson Reuters from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $126.80.

NYSE:TRI opened at $112.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.65 and its 200 day moving average is $113.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Thomson Reuters has a 12 month low of $78.04 and a 12 month high of $123.60. The company has a market capitalization of $54.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.46.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 102.75%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 12.54%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 11,385.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 171.4% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. 21.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

