Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Shares Down 8.7%

Shares of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) were down 8.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.80 and last traded at $11.84. Approximately 20,957 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 693,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.97.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lifesci Capital downgraded Nano-X Imaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nano-X Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 17.96, a current ratio of 17.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.22. The stock has a market cap of $629.85 million, a P/E ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 3.09.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NNOX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 241.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Nano-X Imaging in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 27.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. 9.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

