Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Shares Down 8.7%

Shares of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) were down 8.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.80 and last traded at $11.84. Approximately 20,957 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 693,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.97.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lifesci Capital downgraded Nano-X Imaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nano-X Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.
The company has a quick ratio of 17.96, a current ratio of 17.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.22. The stock has a market cap of $629.85 million, a P/E ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 3.09.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NNOX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 241.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Nano-X Imaging in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 27.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. 9.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX)
Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.
