Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)’s stock price fell 7.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.28 and last traded at $6.30. 106,670 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 13,426,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.81.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GRAB. Citigroup began coverage on Grab in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Grab in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Grab in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Grab in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Grab stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 43,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000. 55.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grab Holdings Limited offer superapp in each of food deliveries, mobility and the e-wallets segment of financial services. It operates principally in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Grab Holdings Limited, formerly known as Altimeter Growth Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

