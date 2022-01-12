Gatekeeper Systems (CVE:GSI) Trading Down 10.1%

Gatekeeper Systems Inc. (CVE:GSI)’s stock price was down 10.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. Approximately 262,138 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 169,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.52. The company has a market cap of C$37.93 million and a P/E ratio of 420.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33.

About Gatekeeper Systems (CVE:GSI)

Gatekeeper Systems Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells video security solutions for mobile and extreme environments in Canada and the United States. Its mobile video solutions integrate high-definition digital video with the global positioning system (GPS) for real-time vehicle location, time, date, and telematics data; and provide a 360-degree view inside and outside vehicles.

