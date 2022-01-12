Synovus Financial Corp Has $253,000 Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Pinterest during the third quarter worth $26,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 94.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 50.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.01 and a twelve month high of $89.90. The firm has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.56 and a 200-day moving average of $52.55.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $632.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.10 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $76.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim downgraded Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Pinterest from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

In other Pinterest news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 62,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total transaction of $3,850,559.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 414,802 shares of company stock worth $20,176,333. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.