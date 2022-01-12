48,275 Shares in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Acquired by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 48,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,802,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUN. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Sunoco by 3,181.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 225,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,515,000 after acquiring an additional 219,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Sunoco by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 164,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after acquiring an additional 75,700 shares in the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Sunoco by 804.6% during the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 64,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 57,370 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Sunoco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sunoco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,486,000. 18.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on SUN. Raymond James boosted their price target on Sunoco from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup raised Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays cut their target price on Sunoco from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on Sunoco from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Sunoco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

SUN stock opened at $43.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.77. Sunoco LP has a 12-month low of $29.45 and a 12-month high of $43.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.50.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 69.71%. The business’s revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sunoco LP will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.8255 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.71%.

In related news, Director Matthew S. Ramsey acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Imad K. Anbouba sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $60,285.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

