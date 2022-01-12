13,291 Shares in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Acquired by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.08% of CorVel at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in CorVel by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in CorVel by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 14,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in CorVel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $498,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in CorVel by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CorVel by 162.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,773,000 after purchasing an additional 15,854 shares during the last quarter. 49.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CorVel news, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total value of $189,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $345,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,068,219 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRVL opened at $195.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 60.19 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $195.66. CorVel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.39 and a fifty-two week high of $213.38.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $157.74 million during the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 9.89%.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

