M&G Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $2.67 Million Investment in OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 666,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam purchased a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

OneConnect Financial Technology stock opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $967.19 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average of $4.82. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $24.95.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $164.53 million for the quarter. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 27.22% and a negative net margin of 32.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

