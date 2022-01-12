CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC cut its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,076 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in CoStar Group by 930.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,681,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,617,667,000 after buying an additional 39,443,646 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CoStar Group by 896.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,639,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,868,871,000 after buying an additional 31,163,246 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CoStar Group by 748.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,891,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,144,369,000 after buying an additional 22,839,557 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in CoStar Group by 868.6% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 18,793,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,556,458,000 after buying an additional 16,853,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in CoStar Group by 1,489.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,169,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,256,306,000 after buying an additional 14,214,869 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $75.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.18, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.08. The firm has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of 125.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.81. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.58 and a 12-month high of $101.05.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.97 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total transaction of $803,167.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $336,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,606. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

