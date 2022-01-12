JustInvest LLC Buys New Shares in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,120 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 109.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 14,904.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 197,157 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after acquiring an additional 195,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 272,807 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,376,000 after acquiring an additional 53,317 shares in the last quarter. 13.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on CLR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.45.

In other news, Director Ellis L. Mccain acquired 10,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.15 per share, with a total value of $481,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John T. Mcnabb II purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.71 per share, for a total transaction of $91,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 362,520 shares of company stock valued at $16,359,012. 79.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Continental Resources stock opened at $51.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.76. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.03 and a 12-month high of $55.48.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.20. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

