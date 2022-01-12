Shurgard Self Storage S.A. (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shurgard Self Storage S.A. (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SSSAF. Bank of America cut Shurgard Self Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Shurgard Self Storage in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Shurgard Self Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Shurgard Self Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of Shurgard Self Storage stock opened at $62.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.71. Shurgard Self Storage has a one year low of $57.23 and a one year high of $62.26.

Shurgard Self Storage SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of self-storage facilities for business and personal use. The company also offers various ancillary services at its self-storage facilities consisting of sale of storage products and provision of protection through an independent insurance company for customers' stored goods.

