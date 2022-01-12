Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $16,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Nutanix by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 3,822.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 215,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $830,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Nutanix news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 4,233 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $128,640.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 190,685 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $5,794,917.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,579 shares of company stock worth $8,442,786 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTNX. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.91.

Shares of NTNX opened at $31.02 on Wednesday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.15 and a 52-week high of $44.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.57.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $378.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.88) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

