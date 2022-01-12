NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $307.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.66% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions. Its operating segment consists of Customer Interactions Solutions, Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Company’s solutions include integrated, multimedia recording platforms, software applications and related professional services. NICE Ltd., formerly known as NICE-Systems Ltd., is headquartered in Ra’anana, Israel. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on NICE from $328.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on NICE from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered NICE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.08.

NICE stock opened at $277.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $294.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 93.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.75. NICE has a 1-year low of $211.25 and a 1-year high of $319.88.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.39. NICE had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $494.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NICE will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NICE. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NICE during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in NICE during the third quarter worth $60,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in NICE by 113.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NICE by 77.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in NICE during the second quarter worth $146,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

