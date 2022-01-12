Swiss National Bank Grows Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 98,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $16,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OLED. Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Display by 0.6% in the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 9,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Universal Display by 4.7% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in Universal Display by 5.1% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Universal Display by 3.5% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Universal Display by 242.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

OLED has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Universal Display in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Universal Display from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Universal Display from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Universal Display from $258.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Universal Display from $285.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.33.

NASDAQ:OLED opened at $161.97 on Wednesday. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.83 and a fifty-two week high of $262.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.39.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). Universal Display had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $143.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is 19.85%.

Universal Display Profile

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.