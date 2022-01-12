Keybank National Association OH Boosts Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Catalent were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AtonRa Partners purchased a new position in Catalent during the second quarter worth $2,075,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Catalent by 188.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 60,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,532,000 after buying an additional 39,473 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Catalent by 391.8% during the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 22,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after buying an additional 18,166 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Catalent by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,676,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,212,000 after buying an additional 11,115 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Catalent by 10.2% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Catalent news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 2,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $309,138.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.64, for a total transaction of $288,334.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,011,508 shares of company stock valued at $389,357,832 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Catalent from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Catalent in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.33.

CTLT stock opened at $117.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.90. The company has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.32. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.86 and a 1-year high of $142.64.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 13.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

