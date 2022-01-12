Ieq Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,774 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFX. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Equifax by 55.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,406,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,539 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Equifax by 96.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $234,107,000 after purchasing an additional 480,021 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Equifax by 8,193.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 338,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,670,000 after purchasing an additional 333,980 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the second quarter valued at $57,961,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Equifax by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,357,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,001,638,000 after purchasing an additional 191,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Shares of EFX stock opened at $263.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $284.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.86. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.87 and a 12-month high of $300.11. The firm has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.58 and a beta of 1.43.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. Equifax had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.61%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $296.06 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist boosted their target price on Equifax from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.23.

Equifax Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.