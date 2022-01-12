Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 1,851 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at about $282,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 34.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 148,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,637,000 after buying an additional 37,968 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at about $153,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 44.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 7,970 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 12.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 959,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,979,000 after buying an additional 103,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. KGI Securities began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.73.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.81, for a total transaction of $1,316,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $16,327,379.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 619,573 shares of company stock valued at $47,860,121 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MRVL stock opened at $86.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.11. The company has a market cap of $72.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.11. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The business’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -45.28%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

