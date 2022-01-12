Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 699 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TDG. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the second quarter worth about $464,407,000. Altarock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 31.9% in the second quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,256,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $813,114,000 after acquiring an additional 303,619 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 171.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $145,497,000 after acquiring an additional 141,817 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,129,836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,673,203,000 after acquiring an additional 91,111 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 17.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 374,143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $242,180,000 after acquiring an additional 56,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $653.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $622.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $627.16. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $517.37 and a 1-year high of $688.03. The stock has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.57.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.55. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a negative return on equity of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TDG shares. started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $701.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $678.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $726.68.

In related news, Director Jane M. Cronin acquired 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $634.27 per share, with a total value of $190,281.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $641.27, for a total transaction of $7,374,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,000 shares of company stock valued at $46,679,885. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

