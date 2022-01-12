Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the second quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the second quarter worth $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 325.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 38.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $438.78.

CTAS stock opened at $405.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $436.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $410.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $314.62 and a 52 week high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.