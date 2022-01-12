Keybank National Association OH Decreases Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Saia were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Saia in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Saia by 139.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in Saia by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Saia by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SAIA. Truist Securities increased their target price on Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Saia in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Saia from $153.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist raised their price target on Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $272.00 to $352.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.25.

Saia stock opened at $279.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $328.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.32. Saia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.16 and a twelve month high of $365.50.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $616.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.83 million. Saia had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.23%. Saia’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.91, for a total value of $140,764.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total transaction of $346,702.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,591 shares of company stock valued at $884,873 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

