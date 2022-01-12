Ieq Capital LLC Invests $413,000 in Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 62,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,058,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,363,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter worth about $3,266,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,377,000. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,297,000. Institutional investors own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

UP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research lowered shares of Wheels Up Experience from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.90 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wheels Up Experience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Wheels Up Experience from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.41.

In other Wheels Up Experience news, Director David J. Adelman bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $490,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Wheels Up Experience stock opened at $4.24 on Wednesday. Wheels Up Experience Inc has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $15.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.94.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $301.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.18 million. Equities research analysts expect that Wheels Up Experience Inc will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

