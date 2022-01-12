BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in BigCommerce were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its stake in BigCommerce by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 4,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,124,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of BigCommerce by 48.3% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,837,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,221 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BigCommerce by 19.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,305,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,610,000 after acquiring an additional 541,793 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,658,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,922 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in BigCommerce by 348.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,188,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,738 shares during the last quarter. 68.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 1,000 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $53,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $541,414.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,450 shares of company stock worth $6,947,223 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

BIGC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America began coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush raised BigCommerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.25.

Shares of NASDAQ BIGC opened at $33.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a current ratio of 9.44. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $30.88 and a one year high of $96.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.24 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.41.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.94%. The firm had revenue of $59.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

