Ieq Capital LLC Buys 2,199 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 34.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 63.3% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 12,900.0% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

Shares of VIAC opened at $34.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.43 and a 200 day moving average of $37.57. The company has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.58. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.29 and a 52-week high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VIAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

In other ViacomCBS news, CEO Robert M. Bakish purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shari Redstone acquired 27,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.30 per share, with a total value of $999,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Read More: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.