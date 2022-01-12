JustInvest LLC Grows Stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,827,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,726,000 after purchasing an additional 122,658 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 38,761.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,714,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,319,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689,924 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,039,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,038,000 after purchasing an additional 152,017 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,624,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,549 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,890,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,904,000 after purchasing an additional 156,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lowered Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Cerner in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.64.

Shares of CERN opened at $92.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $67.96 and a one year high of $93.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.64, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.41 and a 200 day moving average of $77.49.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.15%. Cerner’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Cerner’s payout ratio is 62.79%.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

