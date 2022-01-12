Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its position in shares of Nucor by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 311,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,849,000 after purchasing an additional 27,778 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,665,000. ODonnell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,464,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strid Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 54,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total transaction of $924,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $110.84 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $47.94 and a twelve month high of $128.81. The stock has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.42.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 11.96%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $123.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

