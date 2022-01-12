Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Accolade from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Accolade from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Accolade in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Accolade from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accolade from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accolade has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.73.

ACCD opened at $24.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.82. Accolade has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $59.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.99. The business had revenue of $83.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.89 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 57.44% and a negative return on equity of 18.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 117.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accolade will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accolade by 178.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Accolade by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Accolade in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,467,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Accolade in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Accolade by 920.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

