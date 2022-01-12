Hurricane Energy (LON:HUR) Price Target Raised to GBX 2.60

Hurricane Energy (LON:HUR) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 1.50 ($0.02) to GBX 2.60 ($0.04) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 31.03% from the stock’s current price.

HUR opened at GBX 3.77 ($0.05) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £75.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.72, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Hurricane Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 0.59 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 5.30 ($0.07). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.49.

Hurricane Energy Company Profile

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops oil from fractured basement reservoirs. The company has a portfolio of contiguous offshore licenses on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, West of Shetland. Its producing oil fields include Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licenses focuses on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and assets comprise Lancaster, Whirlwind, Lincoln, Halifax, and Warwick.

