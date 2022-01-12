Helical (LON:HLCL) Price Target Raised to GBX 520

Helical (LON:HLCL) had its target price upped by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 475 ($6.45) to GBX 520 ($7.06) in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($7.06) target price on shares of Helical in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get Helical alerts:

HLCL opened at GBX 452.43 ($6.14) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £553.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.97, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.30. Helical has a 1-year low of GBX 345 ($4.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 513 ($6.96). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 444.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 451.72.

Helical plc engages in the investment, rental, and development of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company's property portfolio includes mixed-use commercial/residential projects and offices. It is also involved in the office refurbishment activities. The company was formerly known as Helical Bar plc and changed its name to Helical plc in July 2016.

Featured Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Helical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.