Avast (LON:AVST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Avast (LON:AVST)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 565 ($7.67) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 7.41% from the stock’s current price.

AVST has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 355 ($4.82) target price on shares of Avast in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 680 ($9.23) price objective on shares of Avast in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 355 ($4.82) price objective on shares of Avast in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.47) price objective on shares of Avast in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 531.67 ($7.22).

Shares of AVST stock opened at GBX 610.20 ($8.28) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £6.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 600.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 574.64. Avast has a 52 week low of GBX 418 ($5.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 619.80 ($8.41).

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

