Avast (LON:AVST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Avast (LON:AVST)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 565 ($7.67) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 7.41% from the stock’s current price.

AVST has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 355 ($4.82) target price on shares of Avast in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 680 ($9.23) price objective on shares of Avast in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 355 ($4.82) price objective on shares of Avast in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.47) price objective on shares of Avast in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 531.67 ($7.22).

Shares of AVST stock opened at GBX 610.20 ($8.28) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £6.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 600.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 574.64. Avast has a 52 week low of GBX 418 ($5.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 619.80 ($8.41).

About Avast

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

