Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Price Target Raised to GBX 220

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2022

Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 200 ($2.71) to GBX 220 ($2.99) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 179.15% from the company’s current price.

Separately, reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.71) target price on shares of Pantheon Resources in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of PANR stock opened at GBX 78.81 ($1.07) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 78.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 64.78. Pantheon Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 18 ($0.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 96.03 ($1.30). The company has a market capitalization of £613.39 million and a P/E ratio of -87.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Pantheon Resources Company Profile

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It owns 100% interests in Greater Alkaid project located in Alaska; and approximately 66,000 acres in the State of Alaska's North Slope. The company also holds interests in Tyler and Polk Counties, East Texas.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Pantheon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pantheon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.