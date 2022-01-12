Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Price Target Raised to GBX 220

Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 200 ($2.71) to GBX 220 ($2.99) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 179.15% from the company’s current price.

Shares of PANR stock opened at GBX 78.81 ($1.07) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 78.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 64.78. Pantheon Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 18 ($0.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 96.03 ($1.30). The company has a market capitalization of £613.39 million and a P/E ratio of -87.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It owns 100% interests in Greater Alkaid project located in Alaska; and approximately 66,000 acres in the State of Alaska's North Slope. The company also holds interests in Tyler and Polk Counties, East Texas.

