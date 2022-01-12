FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Shares Gap Up to $22.53

Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.53, but opened at $23.25. FIGS shares last traded at $22.93, with a volume of 27,586 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have commented on FIGS shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on FIGS from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.85.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.35.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. FIGS had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $102.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.75 million. Analysts anticipate that FIGS, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FIGS news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 89,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total transaction of $3,053,867.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 177,489 shares of company stock worth $5,767,547 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of FIGS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $365,641,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,156,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in FIGS by 37.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,826,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,628 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of FIGS in the second quarter worth approximately $171,202,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of FIGS in the second quarter worth approximately $173,974,000. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

