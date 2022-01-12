Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Lowers Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 41.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,217 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $3,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.7% during the third quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 40,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 31.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 55,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 13,289 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 40,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 75,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $49.05 on Wednesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $49.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.04 and a 200-day moving average of $41.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.15%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.50 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

In related news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $489,851.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $175,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

