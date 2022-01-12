Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Purchases 6,983 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 20.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,983 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sysco in the second quarter worth $39,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 28.4% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 214.4% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Sysco by 73.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 27.0% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $78.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.42, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.76. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 142.43%.

SYY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays upgraded Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sysco in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.63.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

