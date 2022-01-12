Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $3.58 Million Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 27.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,152 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Amundi bought a new position in Cummins in the second quarter valued at approximately $339,899,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Cummins by 103.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,569,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,640,000 after buying an additional 798,253 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Cummins by 84.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,038,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,182,000 after buying an additional 476,811 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cummins by 45.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 884,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,652,000 after buying an additional 277,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the second quarter worth $39,250,677,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.64.

NYSE:CMI opened at $232.39 on Wednesday. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $203.38 and a one year high of $277.09. The company has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $223.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 15.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Cummins news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $2,083,556.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,734,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,550 shares of company stock worth $4,052,119 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

