TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,269 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,269 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Gartner worth $14,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 70,458.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $219,425,000 after purchasing an additional 904,681 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 1,751.3% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 266,026 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,431,000 after purchasing an additional 251,656 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 247.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 293,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,988,000 after purchasing an additional 208,788 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth $45,900,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 605,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $146,675,000 after purchasing an additional 188,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

IT opened at $297.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $322.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.40. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.74 and a 52-week high of $368.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.53% and a net margin of 15.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Gartner from $363.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.00.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.65, for a total value of $332,351.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.12, for a total value of $37,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,459 shares of company stock worth $12,791,207. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.