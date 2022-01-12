TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,221 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,221 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $15,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 43,930.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 31,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 69.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total value of $4,831,703.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $254,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,034 shares of company stock valued at $12,765,357. Insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GWW opened at $505.98 on Wednesday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.23 and a twelve month high of $527.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $497.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $455.78. The company has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.25.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.34. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GWW shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $479.42.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.