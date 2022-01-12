Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 45,977 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 31.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,977 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.08% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $2,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 351.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $29.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.45. JBG SMITH Properties has a one year low of $27.12 and a one year high of $34.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -54.45, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -163.63%.

JBGS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

