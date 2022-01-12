TD Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,080 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,912 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $17,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 487,676 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,659,000 after acquiring an additional 12,476 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,440.3% during the third quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 69,283 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,259,000 after buying an additional 64,785 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.1% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,201,164 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $63,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24,340 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth $3,276,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.0% during the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 413,419 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $19,451,000 after purchasing an additional 27,142 shares during the last quarter. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on WBA. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.53.

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $128,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $54.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.62 and a 1-year high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $33.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.19%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.