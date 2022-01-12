Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Hubbell worth $11,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hubbell by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Hubbell by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Hubbell by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Hubbell by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $200.33 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $205.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.23. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $149.07 and a 1-year high of $212.54.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 63.44%.

HUBB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

