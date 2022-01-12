Securian Asset Management Inc. Buys 890 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ChampionX by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,834,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,353,000 after acquiring an additional 292,711 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ChampionX by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,552,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,512,000 after acquiring an additional 403,614 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in ChampionX by 1.1% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,140,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,928,000 after acquiring an additional 121,032 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in ChampionX by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,236,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,958,000 after acquiring an additional 254,143 shares during the period. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its position in ChampionX by 4.9% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,469,000 after acquiring an additional 219,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 48,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $1,317,401.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

CHX opened at $23.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 62.97 and a beta of 3.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.43. ChampionX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $30.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $818.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.93 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChampionX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.28.

ChampionX Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

