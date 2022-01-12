Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.64 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.64 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Victoria’s Secret’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.62 and the highest is $2.65. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret will report full-year earnings of $7.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.82 to $7.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.88 to $7.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Victoria’s Secret.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Victoria’s Secret’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VSCO. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 target price (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Victoria’s Secret from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.44.

Shares of Victoria’s Secret stock opened at $55.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.61. Victoria’s Secret has a 12 month low of $45.65 and a 12 month high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

In related news, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $363,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $59,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 84,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,670,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,231,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,170,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $379,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,692,000. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

