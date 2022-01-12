Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.64 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2022

Equities analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.64 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Victoria’s Secret’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.62 and the highest is $2.65. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret will report full-year earnings of $7.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.82 to $7.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.88 to $7.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Victoria’s Secret.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Victoria’s Secret’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VSCO. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 target price (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Victoria’s Secret from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.44.

Shares of Victoria’s Secret stock opened at $55.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.61. Victoria’s Secret has a 12 month low of $45.65 and a 12 month high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

In related news, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $363,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $59,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 84,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,670,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,231,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,170,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $379,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,692,000. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Victoria’s Secret

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Victoria’s Secret (VSCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Victoria's Secret (NYSE:VSCO)

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.