Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nautilus, Inc. is an iconic industry leader with a rich history and reputation for building the best cardio and strength equipment for home use. Known for its family of brands that included Bowflex, Nautilus, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal, the company develops, manufacturers and markets branded products that include home gyms, free weight equipment, treadmills, indoor cycling equipment, ellipticals, and fitness accessories. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NLS. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nautilus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.08.

Shares of NLS opened at $5.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $181.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Nautilus has a 12 month low of $5.68 and a 12 month high of $31.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.46.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Nautilus had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $137.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nautilus will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nautilus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nautilus by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 238,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 51,065 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nautilus by 221.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 24,361 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Nautilus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

