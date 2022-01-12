Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.08% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Markforged Inc. is a creator of the integrated metal and carbon fiber additive manufacturing platform. Markforged Inc., formerly known as ONE CLASS, is based in Watertown, MA. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on Markforged in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Markforged in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Markforged presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.55.

Shares of Markforged stock opened at $5.32 on Wednesday. Markforged has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.15.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $24.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.66 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Markforged will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Shai Terem sold 15,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $113,695.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 19,329 shares of company stock valued at $139,070 in the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Markforged during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markforged during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Markforged during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Markforged during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Markforged in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 35.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

