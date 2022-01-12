Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 128,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,740 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in MRC Global in the second quarter valued at about $648,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of MRC Global by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 376,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 69,749 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MRC Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 439,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 151,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 169.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 157,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 99,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

MRC opened at $7.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $633.22 million, a PE ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. MRC Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $12.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.57.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.94.

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.

