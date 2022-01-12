Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect that KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) will report $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.02. KAR Auction Services reported earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 600%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow KAR Auction Services.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $535.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KAR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.17.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $860,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in KAR Auction Services by 271.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 224,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,680,000 after buying an additional 164,135 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,259,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,161,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in KAR Auction Services by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 194,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,192,000 after buying an additional 85,546 shares during the period.

KAR opened at $16.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.49 and its 200-day moving average is $16.16. KAR Auction Services has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $20.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,659.00, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42.

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

