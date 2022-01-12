PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 3,193 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 81,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,193 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the third quarter worth about $1,506,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 135.6% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 10,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. Kennicott Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.3% during the third quarter. Kennicott Capital Management LLC now owns 113,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 10.0% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 131,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 11,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.4% during the third quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 678,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,698,000 after purchasing an additional 22,225 shares in the last quarter. 50.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AGNC shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities cut AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $15.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.41 and a 1-year high of $18.84.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.63 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 126.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a jan 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.14%.

In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 6,120 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $99,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

