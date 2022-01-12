Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,585 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,652 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $13,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 293.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in GoDaddy by 63.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in GoDaddy during the third quarter valued at $117,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

In other GoDaddy news, Director Charles J. Robel sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $2,224,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $371,902.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,867 shares of company stock worth $2,717,702 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.54.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $80.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.09. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $65.70 and a one year high of $93.75. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 60.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.02.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $964.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $945.90 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 419.14% and a net margin of 6.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.