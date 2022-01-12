PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 2.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 793,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $73,326,000 after purchasing an additional 19,056 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 22.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 184,893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,663,000 after purchasing an additional 34,140 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 81.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 5.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 8.3% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,734 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CR stock opened at $103.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.37 and a 200 day moving average of $98.15. Crane Co. has a 52 week low of $72.47 and a 52 week high of $108.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.61 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.82%.

In other Crane news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total value of $209,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised Crane to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Crane in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.20.

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

