Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $4.96 Million Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,784 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $4,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,377,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 171,597 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $12,736,000 after acquiring an additional 9,262 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 8,979 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Compass Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 684,071 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $50,765,000 after acquiring an additional 19,726 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $87.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.43. The company has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $66.19 and a 12 month high of $92.03.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.38.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $519,347.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

