Toronto Dominion Bank Has $3.03 Million Stock Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Avantor were worth $3,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Avantor by 31.7% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 35,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 8,514 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Avantor during the third quarter worth $1,015,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Avantor by 13.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Avantor by 20.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Avantor by 0.3% during the third quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 206,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,432,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

AVTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Avantor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avantor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

In other Avantor news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total transaction of $446,446.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $4,031,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 405,290 shares of company stock valued at $16,117,667 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avantor stock opened at $38.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $44.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.60.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

